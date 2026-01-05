Outlaw killed in Mardan ‘encounter’

MARDAN: A proclaimed offender was killed in a police encounter, which took place within the limits of Par Hoti police station.

Officials of the police station here on Sunday said that the proclaimed offender identified as Sohail was skilled in a cross firing carried out between police and accused party. The SHO remained safe due to a bulletproof jacket.

The police said that on receiving a secret information, a police party conducted an operation and raided the Jalilabad Par Hoti area to arrest a proclaimed offender.

As soon as the suspect and one of his accomplices saw the police, they opened fire on the police party. A bullet hit the SHO but struck his bulletproof jacket, leaving him unharmed.

In effective retaliatory action by the police, proclaimed offender Sohail son of Jan Zada, resident of Delay Mohalla, Par Hoti, was killed on the spot, while his accomplice managed to escape in darkness. However, search is being carried out to nab him.

A pistol and ice (crystal meth) were recovered from the possession of the deceased suspect. According to police, Sohail was wanted by Mardan police in eight serious narcotics cases.

The body was shifted to a hospital for legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026