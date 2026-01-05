E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Over Rs21bn projects being executed in Mansehra: PA speaker

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MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati on Sunday said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to address issues related to health, education, potable water and roads in the district.

“We have started the execution of development schemes worth over Rs21 billion, and the time is not far when issues of drinking water, health, education, communication and graveyards will be resolved in Mansehra,” he said while speaking to a gathering of traders and people from different walks of life during a visit to the local bazaar here.

Shakeel Awan, president of the traders’ body, briefed him on the problems being faced by traders and the general public.

“The execution of a gravity-flow water supply scheme to address the potable water shortage will soon be inaugurated at Rs19 billion, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s financial sharing of 60 per cent,” Mr Swati said.

He added that Rs300 million had also been approved to provide drinking water facility to the city and its suburbs until the completion of the water supply project, which was expected to take four years.

“The recarpeting of link roads in the city and its suburban areas is underway at a cost of Rs370 million,” he said.

Mr Swati further said that a central bridge connecting Abbottabad Road with Kashmir Road to ease traffic congestion would soon be launched as Rs50 million had already been approved for the project.

“The government has also approved Rs4 billion for the installation of high-tech angioplasty machines at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital to provide advanced cardiac care facilities,” he added.

The speaker said that a boys’ degree college had also been approved for PK-37 constituency, and land acquisition for it was in progress.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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