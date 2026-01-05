E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Public protest leads to reopening of road

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BAJAUR: The authorities on Sunday reopened the Thangi-Yousafabad Bypass Road after it remained closed for the past couple of days due to security reasons.

“The road, connecting several areas of Salarzai and Mamund tehsil with the rest of the district, was reopened to all types of vehicles on Sunday evening after successful talks between the Bajaur Aman Jirga leaders and the district administration officials,” said Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, chief of Bajaur Aman Jirga.

“Alhamdulillah, after sustained efforts and successful negotiations, the district administration and authorities have reopened the Thani Mamund-Yousafabad Khar Road for public movement for which we are very grateful to the officials,” stated Haroon Rashid in a post shared on his offical facebook page.

The development, warmly welcomed by local residents, political and social activists, came after scores of people including political workers and social activists demonstrated for the second consecutive day on Sunday, demanding the road’s reopening.

The Sunday’s demonstration, held on the main Khar-Munda Road on the call of Bajaur Aman Jirga, was attended by scores of people from different walks of life.

Meanwhile, Bajaur Aman Jirga spokesman and PML-N district president Malik Gul Kareem Khan also confirmed that the authorities had agreed to reopen the road.

MARBLE FACTORIES SEALED: The district administration here on Sunday sealed 13 marble factories for allegedly polluting a local river and environment by releasing discharging waste water.

A statement issued by the deputy commissioner’s office said the marble factories, located in Sheikh Kalley area of Khar tehsil, were sealed during an action conducted by a team of administration’s officials.

The action against these units was taken in the light of complaints by local residents, raised during the Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi’s recent online Khohli Kachari (open court), that some marble factories in Sheikh Kallay area were polluting the local river and the overall environment, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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