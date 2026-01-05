Health experts question unparalleled powers of teaching hospitals’ BoGs

PESHAWAR: The powers enjoyed by the Boards of Governors (BoGs) running their respective medical teaching institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come under scrutiny, especially after the recent incident at Lady Reading Hospital where the directives of chief minister were not implemented, according to sources.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 11 medical teaching institutions (MTIs) that are governed by their respective BoGs. The members of these boards are appointed by the government from private sector.

Each board has maximum seven members to take all important policy decisions. The boards are so powerful that they can abolish any post, re-designate the same and create new positions as per requirements and get one-line budget from the government which they spend according to their own needs.

These BoGs appoint dean and hospital, medical, finance and nursing directors to run MTIs. However, there is no government officer or minister in any BoG.

Members of boards are private people, who work voluntarily

The Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act passed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in 2015 was meant to grant financial and administrative autonomy to teaching hospitals and their affiliated medical and dental colleges and free them from political and bureaucratic influence for improvement in patients’ care. However, the desired results of the law have not been achieved so far.

“In the absence of any check, the members of BoGs have become so powerful that they call the shots despite the fact that they are private people and don’t get salary,” said sources.

The members of BoGs are selected by Search and Nomination Council headed by health minister. They are notified by chief minister. “The members of council are professional people with proven integrity but the powers given under the law to BoGs are huge,” said sources.

In mid-December 2025, Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi visited LRH where he issued a charge-sheet against the administration on very next day and ordered termination of director and suspension of head of paediatric emergency department.

As per MTI Act, the directives of chief minister could not be enforced immediately and inquiries were conducted that exonerated the officials from charges levelled in the notification of chief minister.

Nevertheless, the chief minister can remove any member or the entire BoG whenever he wants but the termination or removal of members needs proper way. Such directives issued by chief minister or even health minister are implemented immediately in non-MTI hospitals, which comes under the direct control of health secretary.

Even MTI-Policy Board, established under MTI Act, has no official members. The board is required to strengthen healthcare governance, ensure quality medical education and enhance patients’ care standards across the province. It was supposed to have two official members to ensure government oversight.

A few months ago, the government had planned to make health minister and health secretary its non-voting members but the idea could not be materialised.

“How all private members can run government’s institutions, which are receiving massive funds from the government,” questioned many health experts, who talked to this scribe. Each of the BoGs can take all decisions with the presence of half of its members in the meeting.

In most of the BoGs, the members are known retired professionals, who worked voluntary without being paid. As per law, they can claim honorarium at least for attending meetings for which they are required to show receipts but they continue to work as volunteers.

During the caretaker government, some of the BoG members received honorarium.

Critics also point towards lack of any audit of MTIs despite spending public money. Last year, the government ordered audit through third party for which advertisements, inviting interested parties were published in newspapers but MTI-Policy Board announced that it would carry out the audit through third party from its own platform.

Experts said that there was no question about the integrity of BoG members but there should be financial and clinical audit to show if MTIs spent the money for the benefit of patients and how appointments on top positions were made or the battery of managers hired by each of MTIs had made any difference.

“Salary in MTIs is almost double and even triple in some cases than the salary of employees working in health department with the same experience and qualification,” said experts.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026