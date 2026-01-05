E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Woman found dead in Bannu

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BANNU: Body of a young woman was found in the Koti Sadat area near Chashma Chowk on Jhandokhel Road here on Sunday.

She was shot dead, and was approximately 23 years old, the police said.

Upon receiving information, Basiakhel police rushed to the scene and took custody of the body, which was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, for completion of medico-legal formalities.

According to hospital administration, the body was kept in the morgue in an effort to trace the heirs; however, no claim was received from any side.

In the absence of heirs, the tehsil municipal administration buried the body at Tarang graveyard in accordance with official procedure.

SHO Basiakhel Allah Nawaz Khan stated that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Investigations have been initiated from various angles, and police have collected evidence from the scene while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the unidentified culprits.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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