SCCI, Smeda boost awareness on trade procedure for SMEs

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority have jointly launched a series of training workshops and programmes for SMEs to create awareness and guide the business community regarding registration process, documentation, procedures and policies/rules to streamline smooth trade, import and export.

According to a statement issued here, a one-day training workshop on “Import and Export Documentations and Procedures for SMEs” was conducted by SCCI in collaboration with the Smeda at the chamber house.

The session was chaired by the chamber’s senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem while Smeda chief Rashid Aman, secretary general SCCI Muqtasid Ahsan, traders, importers and exporters associated with honey, gems and jewelry, handicraft and other sectors, youth entrepreneurs and startups were present in a large number on the occasion.

The training programme provided information about understanding market entry, documentation requirements, tariff classification, non-tariff barriers, customs and import procedures, trade agreements and tariffs and market access strategies.

Experts/trainers on the occasion apprised the participants about various steps of registration, documentation, procedures and policies guidelines.

The exports were considered to be a strong indicator of economic development in a country therefore a network of trainers was being developed to enhance awareness on export-import procedures so that new start-ups could be created to promote foreign trade of Pakistan, the experts said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Muhammad Nadeem, senior vice president SCCI said that Smeda and Sarhad chamber were conducting different training programmes on various topics for the benefit of the business community of the province.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026