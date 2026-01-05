E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Gujranwala teaching hospital MS, principal removed

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LAHORE: Acting on a direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team conducted a surprise visit to the Gujranwala Teaching Hospital on Sunday and removed the Medical Superintendent (MS) and Principal over serious administrative lapses.

“On the instructions of the chief minister, special assistant (to the chief minister) Shoaib Mirza dispatched a special inspection team to the hospital to assess the situation and review service delivery,” says an official handout.

During the visit, the inspection team examined various departments of the Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and interacted with patients and their attendants to obtain first-hand feedback. Several patients and attendants complained about mismanagement, particularly delays and irregularities in the provision of medicines.

“Following the findings of the inspection team and the complaints received from patients, the newly appointed MS and principal were removed from their positions for failing to ensure proper administrative control and patient care,” it said. In a bid to improve service delivery and strengthen good governance, the chief minister has activated the CMITs across the province to ensure effective monitoring of public sector institutions. The teams are submitting regular reports to the CM, while a dedicated digital dashboard has also been made functional to enable real-time monitoring.

“On the directives of the CM, inspection teams are conducting inspections of hospitals to ensure the provision of free medicines and healthcare facilities to patients. Any negligence or shortcomings in service delivery are being identified promptly for corrective action,” the handout reads.

The inspection teams will soon extend monitoring to education departments and other government institutions.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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