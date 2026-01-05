Another vehicle torched in Shangla

SHANGLA: A mini passenger jeep was completely gutted after unknown people allegedly set it on fire in the Kass Pagori area of Alpuri tehsil, Shangla district, late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, sharing initial details, unidentified persons torched the jeep owned by Usmanullah, son of Rahmani Gul, a resident of the area. The fire destroyed the vehicle entirely before an effort was made to save it.

Locals said Usmanullah had purchased the mini-jeep after saving money earned through years of hard labour in a coal mine. He was using the vehicle to earn his livelihood by transporting passengers. The incident has left the owner financially ruined.

Soon after the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Evidence was collected from the scene and a case was registered against unknown persons. Police officials said an investigation had been launched to trace those responsible and all possible angles were being examined.

Residents of Kass Pagori expressed serious concern over the incident, claiming it was the third such case in the area in recent weeks in which vehicles were set ablaze during the night. They alleged that despite repeated incidents, police had so far failed to arrest the gang involved in torching vehicles.

They demanded immediate and effective action against those involved as well as increased night patrolling to prevent further incidents.

They said an FIR had been lodged at the Alpuri police station on the complaint of the jeep owner, Usmanullah.

COALMINER BURIED: Another young coalminer’s body was brought to his hometown Banar in Shangla on Sunday, who had died in a mine incident in the Shahkot area of Nowshera on December 31 and had been battling for life at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

Local said Najeebullah was critically injured after a blast inside the mine in Shah Kot due to Methane gas and was shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, and last night he succumbed to his burn injuries. He was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026