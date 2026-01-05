E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Three brothers electrocuted

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SARGODHA: Three brothers were electrocuted when they touched an 11kV high voltage transmission line while working on the roof of a house in Talib Colony on Sunday.

According to sources, Sajid Masih (25) was working on a roof of a house when an iron rod he was holding touched the wires passing over the roof. His two brothers, Abid Masih (29) and Asif Masih (38), came to save him and all three of them were electrocuted.

KILLED: Two persons were killed and four were injured in exchange of fire between two groups at Noon Jangir village near Shahpur over a TikTok video.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the young boys over a video uploaded on TikTok, which later escalated and an exchange of fire between two groups resulted in the instant death of Masood Kundan. Another man succumbed to bullet injuries in the hospital while four people, including two brothers, were injured. They were admitted to the DHQ Hospital Sargodha .

In another incident, a man was killed while his two brothers were injured in the suburbs of Mitha Tiwana Khushab, Canal Bridge Jabi.

A verbal dispute broke out between Haider Khan, Pathan and Mewa Khan Pathan the other day. Today, one of Mewa Khan’s brothers, Shaista Khan, was killed and his two brothers, Alam Khan and Feroz Khan, were injured during an exchange of fire between the two groups.

ROBBERY: Two robbers robbed a shopkeeper of million rupees at gunpoint.

According to a police report, Rizwan, a shopkeeper, was coming to his house in J-Block Istiqlalabad at around 10pm when two armed robbers on a motorcycle chased him and snatched cash from him at gunpoint. The Factory Area Police Station reached the spot with a heavy contingent and registered a case.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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