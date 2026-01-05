Two arrested for murder of youth

GUJRAT: The police claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a youth in the Dittewal village on Sunday.

A spokesperson of the Gujrat police said that Muhammad Nadeem (25) of Rajanpur had been residing in the Dittewal village for the last eight years and was working as a labourer. However, he said that on December 30, he was found murdered with a sharp-edged instrument.

The spokesperson said that a case was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the brother of the deceased. He said that Gujrat District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq constituted a special investigation team under DSP Saddar Rai Sarfraz Yousaf and SHO Ihsan Lateef.

He said that after investigations, the team arrested both nominated suspects identified as Arman Butt and Asadullah of the same village. He claimed that during interrogation, they confessed to killing the youth after having an altercation with him a day before the incident.Further investigations were underway, the spokesperson added.

UNHYGIENIC MEAT: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday confiscated 1,700kg of dead chicken meat near the Khiali area along the Sheikhupura Road during an operation.

A senior PFA official said that on a tip-off, a PFA safety team intercepted a vehicle and an unregistered loader rickshaw on the Sheikhupura Road at Khiali toll plaza. He claimed that both vehicles were carrying dead birds covered with rice straw to hide them. He said the drivers claimed that the birds were dead due to a road accident.

However, the official claimed that evidence showed that the birds were suffering from a fatal disease and that was the most probable cause of death. Moreover, the drivers were unable to show a rendering certificate and neither were the vehicles colour coded as per the requirements. He said that around dead birds carcass weighing around 1,700kg were confiscated and discarded at the Gondalanwala dumping site.

The Gujranwala Saddar police registered a case and arrested suspects Muhammad Shahbaz and Parvez Maseeh and impounded the vehicles for further investigations.

PFA Director General Asim Javed commended the action by the Gujranwala PFA and vowed to continue such operations against elements involved in supplying unhealthy food to the masses.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026