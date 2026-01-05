Elders demand provision of gas facility to Karak areas

LAKKI MARWAT: The elders of Karak have asked government to provide natural gas facility to deprived parts of the district to reduce miseries of locals.

Talking to journalists in Karak city on Sunday, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party provincial deputy secretary Rafiullah Khattak and other elders said that various parts of the oil and gas producing district lacked gas facility. They said that relevant authorities did not take any practical step to provide the facility to the deprived areas.

They said that the residents of Totakai, Aparshwa, Wargha Banda, Nari Panoos, Latambar and Bahadarkhel repeatedly demanded provision of gas to their areas but to no avail.

“The government should provide funds for laying out gas pipeline in rural areas of the district to pave the way for provision of the facility to the deprived areas,” they maintained. They said that unavailability of the gas facility forced locals to use forest wood as fuel.

PARKING LOTS: The district administration on Friday removed illegal parking stands of rickshaws in Serai Naurang town of Lakki Marwat.

An official of district administration said that the operation was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s good governance roadmap.

“The action was meant to improve flow of traffic, reduce hardships of transporters, commuters and pedestrians and clear roads of all kinds of encroachments,” he said.

MEDICAL FACILITIES: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party provincial deputy general secretary Rafi Khattak has expressed concerns over lack of medical facilities and unavailability of dialysis unit in Karak district.

He asked provincial government to take notice of surge in kidney diseases and ensure availability of relevant facilities in local hospitals. He said that unavailability of dialysis facility in public sector hospitals was a matter of great concern for people.

The PkMAP leader said that the district was rich in natural and mineral resources and was contributing to country’s economy but locals lacked basic health facilities.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026