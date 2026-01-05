FIA told to take action against money launderers, human traffickers

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a crackdown on money-laundering and human trafficking mafias.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the FIA’s Karachi and South zones here on Sunday, he made it clear that the hawala-hundi business would not be tolerated under any circumstances and directed the officials that indiscriminate action must be visibly ensured.

He instructed that the entire money trail of those involved in money laundering be exposed.

The interior minister also ordered effective action against “agent mafias” involved in human trafficking. “Elements who deceive innocent people with false promises of employment abroad deserve no leniency. Action against the mafia must be taken without any pressure.”

He said that those involved in the business of counterfeit medicines were playing with human lives and such elements must be brought to justice.

He said that the shortage of human resources in the FIA Karachi zone would be addressed on a priority basis. FIA officers will be provided with all necessary resources; however, they must enhance the institutions reputation through their performance, he added.

The interior minister was briefed that over the past four months, 20 agents involved in human trafficking were arrested. Besides, non-custom-paid goods and drugs worth Rs140 million had been seized during the same period.

Mr Naqvi was informed that a facilitation centre had also been established at Karachi Airport for the convenience of passengers.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General-South Mujahid Akbar Khan and other senior officials.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026