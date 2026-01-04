THE GRAPEVINE

12 Years A Grievance

In 2013, comedian Amy Poehler, while hosting the Golden Globe awards alongside Tina Fey, took a jibe at Oscar-winning director James Cameron. Talking about his ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow (who was nominated for best director that year), she remarked: “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” Now, after 12 years, James C has come up with a response: “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast. I’m pretty thick-skinned and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far.” James C held on to that grievance for longer than the Avatar series.

Imran Abbas Speaks Out

Actor Imran Abbas recently spoke out against the anti-Pakistan Indian film Dhurandhar, which has apparently done very well at the box office. He made a decent number of valid points, including the fact that Indian filmmakers are reducing cinema to a vehicle for hatred, hostility and division. But the most crucial point that he came up with was: “Cinema should elevate the human spirit, not inflame prejudice or sow discord.” Spot on! Sadly, Imran A, it will cut no ice with Modi, Godi and the Toady peeps.

The Police Saga

Just when the hullabaloo about Punjab police ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi’s podcast clip had subsided — she was accused of theatrically leaving when an urgent call came during the recording — there is news that a petition has been filed against Saba Qamar (who can’t seem to catch a break these days) for wearing a police uniform in a behind-the-scenes photo for a television drama. It’s hard to comment on such a scenario. All we can say is that… let it be, please.

Underwhelming

The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s eagerly awaited film The Odyssey came out last week, and everybody’s talking about it. To be honest, it leaves quite a bit to be desired. First of all, Matt Damon as Odysseus doesn’t look the part (we hope we’re proven wrong). Second of all, the music that we heard in the trailer by Ludwig Göransson doesn’t make the kind of impression that we were hoping for (Hans Zimmer, anyone?). Furthermore, by showing the rather popular bits of the mythological tale (such as erecting the Trojan horse), Christopher N seems to have made his interpretation pretty straightforward, that is, sans the surprise element, cinema-wise. Again, we hope our criticism doesn’t hold, and the movie turns out to be eye-poppingly good!

Smelly Thing

We all know that Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is married to American pop star Nick Jonas. Here’s a story she told Kapil Sharma recently that highlights the cultural differences between the two. PC (as she is fondly known) keeps purely Indian munch-ons such as aam papad (mango poppadum) and Hajmola(a digestive tablet) in a drawer at her home in America. One day, out of curiosity, Nick J insisted on trying the latter. Once he tasted the Hajmola, he said, “Why does it smell like farts?” Hmmm… Is Nick J a follower of Nick Fuentes?

The Princess and the Piano

This little princess has some talent. Who are we referring to? Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter, the 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, who made a surprise appearance on ITV on Christmas Eve during a special programme titled Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. She, along with her mum, played the piano and impressed all and sundry with her skilful performance. The future of the royal family, for sure, is bright and melodious. Hope she signs a deal with Netflix for a gig and, unlike some other members of the not-so-royal family, impresses the viewers.

Published in Dawn, ICON, January 4th, 2026