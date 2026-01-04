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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Great slaughter

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TOKYO: United Nations forces were battling the advancing Communists on the northern outskirts of Seoul early on Thursday [Jan 4] as the South Korean capital went up in flames from fires lit by fleeing citizens. The blazing Chinese Communist offensive drove within six miles of Seoul on Wednesday while Mong­olian cavalrymen exploiting what appeared to be breakthrough in the east raced south… .

South Korean President Syngman Rhee and other Government leaders arrived on Wednesday at their new emergency capital of Pusan on the south coast after evacuating Seoul. Chinese Nationalist diplomats also reached there. … The Chinese pushing down from Uijongbu, 11 miles north of Seoul and from the north-west, were moving in the open without camouflage despite … United Nations plane and artillery attacks that killed fearful numbers of them.

The Fifth Air Force reported its fighter bombers and light bombers blasted the Communists with bombs, flaming napalm and machineguns in 250 sorties by noon and succeeded in disrupting the Communist advance in several sectors.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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