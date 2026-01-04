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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Praise for Justice Patel

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KARACHI: Mr. Justice Dorab F. Patel, Supreme Court Judge-designate, said yesterday [Jan 3] in Karachi that there has been a healthy co-operation between the Bar and the Bench and that has given him the greatest consolation. Speaking at the full court reference, the senior Judge of the High Court of Sind and Baluchistan said that the praises showed upon him by the Chief Justice, the Attorney-General, the Presidents of the Bar Association and the Advocate-General of Sind were “kind sentiments” which “I don’t deserve”. … The Chief Justice said: “Mr. Justice Patel is carrying with him very rich and scholarly experience as a great Judge to the Supreme Court… . What would be a gain for the highest Tribunal means equally great loss for this Court.”

… Mr Yahya Bakhtiar, the Attorney-General, who was the first to speak as the first lawyer of the country, said that it was a rare honour for any lawyer or Judge to become a Judge of the Supreme Court. ... Mr. Justice Patel, he said, has endeared himself to all those with whom he came in contact, both as a lawyer and a Judge, because of his frankness … and generous nature. ... Law reports will speak eloquently about his qualifications, the Attorney-General said.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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