E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Unity in the ranks is critical to the task of controlling terrorism

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WITH 2026 already having entered our lives, it is clear that the new year demands serious and renewed resolve to control the escalating incidents of terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

There is a palpable concern that the focus of the top-tier political leadership on confrontational politics among various parties is inadvertently allowing space for terrorist groups to operate with in-creasing confidence and boldness. As such, recent events tragically underscore a perception of a vanishing state writ in certain regions.

The security situation across the country appears to be deteriorating, with major urban and supposedly secure centres, including Islamabad and Peshawar, also experiencing various shades of terrorism.

This emboldened pattern of aggression necessitates a comprehensive and immediate shift in strategy. To effectively counter this grave national security challenge, it is imperative that all institutions and political stakeholders set aside their differences and forge a united front.

The current trajectory, characterised by a loss of precious human lives and a growing sense of impunity among militant groups, is unsustainable and warrants immediate attention. Sustained stability and security require an immediate pivot from a reactive approach to a robust, co-ordinated and proactive response.

National consensus and unified insti-tutional action are the only means to reassert the state’s authority, dismantle all terrorist networks, and ensure the safety, security and sovereignty of the affected regions and the nation at large.

Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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