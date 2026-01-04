E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Austerity awaited

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LIKE millions of others, I do wish that in 2026 the ruling elite of Pakistan may move towards adopting the level of austerity that has been promised frequently. It is time to exhibit the commitment and patriotism in letter and in spirit. We must realise that our salvation and survival as a nation lie in following the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam that Pakistan was created to be a modern democratic welfare state. Pakistan was definitely not created to be a state destined to revive and practice the legacy of the British Raj through allotment of state lands and titles to the elite.

The destiny of the people must only be decided by the people who live in this country, not by those who have split loyalties. The country has suffered enough.

Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe