Austerity awaited

LIKE millions of others, I do wish that in 2026 the ruling elite of Pakistan may move towards adopting the level of austerity that has been promised frequently. It is time to exhibit the commitment and patriotism in letter and in spirit. We must realise that our salvation and survival as a nation lie in following the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam that Pakistan was created to be a modern democratic welfare state. Pakistan was definitely not created to be a state destined to revive and practice the legacy of the British Raj through allotment of state lands and titles to the elite.

The destiny of the people must only be decided by the people who live in this country, not by those who have split loyalties. The country has suffered enough.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026