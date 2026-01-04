E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Petrol smuggling

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THE Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) recently conveyed to the media that there has been 82 per cent jump in oil-related taxes in the July-November period as a result of a crackdown on smuggling. The news is heartening. Smuggled petrol and diesel result in huge losses to the exchequer.

However, unfortunately, the sale of smuggled petrol and diesel continues in the capital city. This commodity reaches the capital after crossing more than a thousand miles and passing through several Pakistan Customs checkposts.

There are two kiosks doing this shady business in the sector where I live. The residents have complained in writing to the local police, but to no avail.

I would tend to take such media reports with a pinch of salt. Perhaps the prime minister is either unaware or not being kept informed of the ground realities.

Former ambassador Javed Hafeez
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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