E-Paper | July 17, 2026

UEL SMUGGLING

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UEL SMUGGLING: A troubling situation has developed at the Kantani border in Balochistan. A large number of people are now travelling to the area to obtain cheaper fuel. This uncontrolled movement not only puts lives at risk, but also causes significant damage to the provincial economy. The unregulated border fuel trade has adversely affected local transporters, traders and other businesses, resulting in financial losses across multiple sectors. If this situation continues unchecked, it will hinder economic growth. The government must regulate fuel trade at the Kantani border.

Muzammil Khan
Hub

CAMPUS SECURITY: The recent events at the University of Sindh, Jam-shoro, have created fear among students and teachers, and raised concerns about campus security. In one incident, a female student and her brother were reportedly assaulted. Just days earlier, unknown individuals on a motorcycle had entered the campus and carried out aerial firing to harass a final-year female student. Several FIRs have been registered over time, but no steps have been taken yet.

Zeeshan Soomro
Larkana

AMERICAN DEAL: The United States has agreed to upgrade Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 aircraft at a cost of over $700 million. A similar amount was held up for several years by the US earlier. The government needs to tread the path forward carefully.

Shiraz Sachedina
Karachi

A DANGEROUS ROAD: The road connecting Main Jafar Chowk with Golra has turned into a dangerous route, es-pecially at night. While streetlight poles have been installed, the road remains unlit at night. Besides, the condition of the road itself is alarming. It is broken and has potholes across its length. I recently had an accident on the road while riding a motorcycle at night. Foggy weather in winters adds to the woes of commuters. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) should pay attention to the matter.

M. Hassan J.
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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