E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Indian pilot found under influence of alcohol, removed from plane

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NEW DELHI: Canada’s transport regulator has asked Air India to investigate an incident of a pilot who was removed from a plane before it was due to take off and found to be under the influence of alcohol, a person familiar with the matter said.

Two breathalyser tests conducted by Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport showed the pilot was unfit for duty, the person said on Friday. The incident was labelled as a “serious matter” by Transport Canada in a letter to Air India and authorities are likely to pursue enforcement action, the person added.

The person requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. In a statement on Saturday, Transport Canada said it would engage with Air India and India’s aviation regulator to ensure “appropriate follow-up actions” are taken.

In a statement, Air India said the flight from Vancouver to Delhi on Dec 23 experienced a last-minute delay due to the incident, adding that an alternate pilot was brought in to operate the flight. The airline said Canadian authorities raised concerns about the pilot’s fitness for duty but did not provide details.

“The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of inquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations,” Air India said.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.” The aircraft was a Boeing 777, a model that can seat up to 344 passengers, according to the websites of Flightradar24 and Air India.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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