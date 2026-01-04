E-Paper | July 17, 2026

India unveils Buddha gems after century abroad

AFP Published
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at gems linked to the Buddha during an exhibition in New Delhi.—AFP
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at gems linked to the Buddha during an exhibition in New Delhi.—AFP
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NEW DELHI: Sacred ancient gems linked to the Buddha were unveiled on Saturday in India for the first time since their colonial-era removal.

The Piprahwa gems, a collection of more than 300 precious stones and ornaments believed to have been buried with relics of the Buddha at a stupa site in northern India, were formally displayed at an exhibition in New Delhi.

“This historic event marks the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

It said that they are on display “for the first time” since British excavations in 1898 unearthed them and they were subsequently scattered across the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who opened the exhibition, said it was a “very special day for those passionate about history, culture and the ideals” of the Buddha.

The Buddha — who renounced material wealth to embrace and preach a life of non-attachment — founded a religion that now has more than 500 million adherents. Born in what is now Nepal, he spent much of his life in northern India.

The gems, believed to date back to around 200 BC, were unearthed in 1898 by British colonial engineer William Claxton Peppe in Piprahwa, in Uttar Pradesh state.

Indian authorities said an inscription on one of the caskets unearthed with the treasure confirmed the contents — which include bone fragments — as “relics of the Buddha”.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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