E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Akbar Road bike market, over 300 shops sealed as crackdown on encroachments intensifies in Karachi

Tahir Siddiqui Published
An official notice pasted on a shop on Akbar Road indicates that the outlet in the famous motorcycle market has been sealed by municipal authorities for violating encroachment laws. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
An official notice pasted on a shop on Akbar Road indicates that the outlet in the famous motorcycle market has been sealed by municipal authorities for violating encroachment laws. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
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KARACHI: In a major crackdown, authorities have sealed over 400 eateries, tea stalls and shops across the city, including the motorcycle market on Akbar Road, due to encroachments.

Official sources told Dawn that besides around 100 shops in the Akbar Road market, over 300 establishments were sealed in areas including Mobile Market, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Pakistan Chowk, Lilly Bridge Road, Clifton Block-2 and Nishtar Road.

They said the crackdown on eateries, auto workshops and other shops having their set-up on footpaths and roads was intensified from Friday and as many as 402 such establishments were sealed across the metropolis.

Speaking to Dawn, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said he had issued a clear warning that any shop or eatery violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), despite having already submitted written assurances, would be sealed and its owners could face arrest.

“The sealed premises will stay shut until the owners can prove they are fully compliant,” he added.

Sealed premises will remain shut until owners give undertaking to comply with SOPs: commissioner

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said that motorcycle market on Akbar Road was sealed after shop owners set up “soft encroachments” by parking bikes for sale on footpaths.

He said administrative teams had issued general warnings to shopkeepers to remove encroachments from in front of their premises. The DC added that owners of the sealed shops would have to submit undertakings in line with SOPs for de-sealing their outlets.

Officials said that during anti-encroachment operations, chairs and tables placed on the roadside and other items were confiscated.

They said of the 402 establishments, 307 eateries and shops were sealed in Saddar and Aram Bagh subdivisions under the supervision of the DC-South during the two-day action.

All DCs have been directed to remove encroachments on footpaths and roads that obstruct traffic and cause inconvenience to citizens, they added.

The operation has been extended to several other sub-divisions, including Civil Lines, Lyari, Saddar, Firozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Keamari, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Nasir Jump, Korangi and Landhi.

Earlier in November, the commissioner had announced a “zero-tolerance” policy against placing chairs and tables on walkways and pavements along roads measuring 100 feet or more, strictly prohibiting restaurants and eateries from encroaching on these areas.

Under the new SOPs, no outdoor placement of chairs and tables, or any obstruction on footpaths, service lanes or road shoulders along major arteries (100 feet or more), is permitted.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

Pakistan

Tahir Siddiqui is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 35 years of experience covering the Sindh Assembly, Karachi City Council, and the provincial government. He can be found on X at @DawnReporterTS.

Tahir Siddiqui

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Mustajab Ur Rab Khan
Jan 04, 2026 06:31pm
These are temporary measures. They come back again after a certain period. For example, encroachments in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, block 17, 18 and 19 are back with a bang. Few outlets sealed are also back in business after paying penalties and bribes. Commuting has become a nightmare for the residents. Similarly, all restaurants are back on the green belts on Dalmia road. It is pertinent to mention that these areas fall under the jurisdiction of Military Lands and Faisal Cantonment area.
Recommend 0
Shahzad Ahmad
Jan 04, 2026 07:23pm
From Lasbela to Guru Mandir on both sides of the roads there are heavy encroachments and need immediate attention and removal forthwith in order to ease congestion for traffic and general public
Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 04, 2026 09:42pm
Good, but what about Khalid bin Waleed road?
Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 05, 2026 12:05am
That’s the best thing for Karachi in recent. These encroachments specifically tea stalls have destroyed Karachi and shall be dealt with more strict measures.
Recommend 0
Azhar Sajjad
Jan 05, 2026 12:17am
Drive against enchorsements in City.is a daily task of enchorsetements.Why we observe it in city area and not in Cantonment area?
Recommend 0
Alex
Jan 05, 2026 03:33am
Pls see the road in mehmoodabad ,thank you Mr.Wahab.
Recommend 0
FARHAN VASAYA
Jan 05, 2026 06:07am
It will remain sealed untill money settled, if that's so, plz stop making general public stupid that they being benefitted. Why the encroachment was allowed first that they need to be drastically stopped.
Recommend 0
Runah Sharma
Jan 05, 2026 09:15am
Roadside illegal parking near Civil Hospital and SIUT should also be abolished. Illegal rickshaw stand in front of Trauma Center, CHK also be abolished
Recommend 0
Inayat Ali
Jan 05, 2026 01:55pm
The encroachment has existed for a long period of time. In this situation, is there any plan to formally involve the police regarding this long-standing illegality? Should the relevant authorities including senior police officials or other concerned departments, be questioned about why this issue has been continuing without resolution? Additionally, who is responsible for addressing this matter permanently, Otherwise, it gives the impression that actions are being taken merely to show activity
Recommend 0
Inam
Jan 05, 2026 06:33pm
Exactly.. first they give the permission after some time they do all this.
Recommend 0

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