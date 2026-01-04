Akbar Road bike market, over 300 shops sealed as crackdown on encroachments intensifies in Karachi

KARACHI: In a major crackdown, authorities have sealed over 400 eateries, tea stalls and shops across the city, including the motorcycle market on Akbar Road, due to encroachments.

Official sources told Dawn that besides around 100 shops in the Akbar Road market, over 300 establishments were sealed in areas including Mobile Market, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Pakistan Chowk, Lilly Bridge Road, Clifton Block-2 and Nishtar Road.

They said the crackdown on eateries, auto workshops and other shops having their set-up on footpaths and roads was intensified from Friday and as many as 402 such establishments were sealed across the metropolis.

Speaking to Dawn, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said he had issued a clear warning that any shop or eatery violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), despite having already submitted written assurances, would be sealed and its owners could face arrest.

“The sealed premises will stay shut until the owners can prove they are fully compliant,” he added.

Sealed premises will remain shut until owners give undertaking to comply with SOPs: commissioner

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso said that motorcycle market on Akbar Road was sealed after shop owners set up “soft encroachments” by parking bikes for sale on footpaths.

He said administrative teams had issued general warnings to shopkeepers to remove encroachments from in front of their premises. The DC added that owners of the sealed shops would have to submit undertakings in line with SOPs for de-sealing their outlets.

Officials said that during anti-encroachment operations, chairs and tables placed on the roadside and other items were confiscated.

They said of the 402 establishments, 307 eateries and shops were sealed in Saddar and Aram Bagh subdivisions under the supervision of the DC-South during the two-day action.

All DCs have been directed to remove encroachments on footpaths and roads that obstruct traffic and cause inconvenience to citizens, they added.

The operation has been extended to several other sub-divisions, including Civil Lines, Lyari, Saddar, Firozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Keamari, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Nasir Jump, Korangi and Landhi.

Earlier in November, the commissioner had announced a “zero-tolerance” policy against placing chairs and tables on walkways and pavements along roads measuring 100 feet or more, strictly prohibiting restaurants and eateries from encroaching on these areas.

Under the new SOPs, no outdoor placement of chairs and tables, or any obstruction on footpaths, service lanes or road shoulders along major arteries (100 feet or more), is permitted.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026