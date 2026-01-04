Music lovers enthralled by Choral melodies

KARACHI: It was an engaging bunch of a little less than two dozen Pakistani and Indian film songs — in which music composers have used choruses — performed at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Friday evening in a concert titled Choral Melodies.

The show kicked off with Kamran Sagu singing Tu pyar ka sagar hai originally sung by Manna Dey for the film Seema. But it was Kainat John’s heartfelt rendition of Ajeeb dastan hai yeh that set the tone for the melodious evening in the real sense. She began the asthai (opening verse) of the famous Lata Mangeshkar song very well, dipped in tone a bit in the first antara (mid verse or stanza) but in the second antara picked the tune beautifully. As an amateur vocalist, she is a serious talent and should be provided with national platforms.

Ali Roman and Kainat’s attempt at singing Ik rasta hai zindagi (a Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeskhar popular track), left a bit to be desired on Ali’s part. He sounded a little nervous and managed to find his feet in the latter half of the performance.

Another Lata Mangeshkar song Sunn sahiba sunn sung by Maria Masood was a decent effort. Although it sounds an uncomplicated composition, it is not easy piece to sing. The tune starts off with a chorus and then the singer sings the first line; that’s exactly where vocal training comes to help.

Mazhar Iqbal crooned Sama wo khwab sa sama (a Robin Ghosh composition sung by the inimitable Akhlaq Ahmed). The gentle composition requires voice control because it doesn’t hit the high register very much and stays somewhere in the mid register. Mazhar did okay. The house band was terrific, though.

Next up was Meri hamjolian performed by Amlek Pearl. The song was one of the major successful numbers of the legendary folk artist Reshma. It was composed by Sohail Rana. The young vocalist tried to do justice to the tune because it’s a difficult one, especially its antaras require pitch variations.

Some of the other songs on the playlist included popular numbers such as Dildar sadqey, Sara zamana haseeno ka deewana and Dekho yeh kon aa gaya.

The concert was hosted by the organisers Shakil Jafri and Shazleen Vahidy. They did a good job by narrating brief back stories related to the songs. Also, on one occasion they asked the audience not to whistle while appreciating a performance. The audience complied with the directive.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026