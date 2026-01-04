Coach runs over, kills five-year-old in Baldia

KARACHI: A minor boy was killed in an accident in Baldia Town on Saturday.

The Ittehad Town police said that five-year-old Burhan Tariq was crushed to death by a fast-moving coach at a bus terminal in Sector-5.

He was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi by relatives where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver responsible for the fatal accident managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle that was impounded by the police.

Man dies in hit-and-run

Meanwhile, a young man was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Metro shopping centre in the SITE area on Saturday, according to rescue services.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that the victim could not be identified till late in the night.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in “immoral activities” while driving a car on University Road.

East SSP Zubair Nazir Shaikh confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026