E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Two brothers sentenced to death in double murder case

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SUKKUR: The District and Sessions Court Jacobabad on Saturday sentenced two brothers to death in a double murder case.

District and Sessions Judge Syed Sharafuddin Shah found the two brothers — Lal Gul and Lal Bakhsh Buledi — guilty of the double murder in the name of so-called honour and awarded them capital punishment.

The court imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each and in case of default the convicts will have to serve an additional five-month imprisonment.

In a related case pertaining to possession of illegal weapons, both the convicts were sentenced to seven-year imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each and in case of default on payment, they will serve an additional three months in jail.

According to the prosecution, on May 4, 2024, the convicts murdered their niece, Fatima, and a young man, Mughem Lerwani Buledi in the name of so-called honour. A case was registered on behalf of the state on the complaint of Head Constable Mumtaz Ali Leghari.

Suspect Lal Jan Lerwani Buledi was also booked in the case and the court had already declared him a proclaimed offender.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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