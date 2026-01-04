Woman shot dead

SUKKUR: A woman was shot dead and her two daughters were wounded in a dispute over a piece of agriculture land in Maroof Shar village in Khairpur on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Bashiran, mother of 12, and her two daughters as Reshma and Kashifa.

They said that the body and the wounded girls were shifted to the nearby hospital, where the injured were admitted for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the injured girls told the police that their father had a dispute with his uncles on a matter of a piece of agricultural land.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026