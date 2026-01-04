IGP-formed body starts probe into man’s death in ‘fake’ encounter

LARKANA: A three-member committee formed by the inspector general of police on Saturday recorded statements of the legal heirs of a man allegedly killed in a “fake encounter” in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27, 2025.

It also recorded statements of the Haideri SHO and his subordinates accused of having staged the encounter.

The IGP had formed the committee after the bereaved family rejected the police team’s claim about killing Ali Gul Kalhoro, in an encounter.

A video that had gone viral on social media showed that one member of the police team, Head Constable Arz Mohammed Jatoi, shooting injured Ali Gul, who was lying on the ground.

The aggrieved relatives of the deceased who recorded their statements included Ghulam Mustafa Kalhoro, (cousin), Sachal Kalhoro (maternal uncle), Ustad Manzoor Kalhoro (paternal uncle) and Mohammad Bakhsh Kalhoro.

The proceedings were held at the Larkana DIG office.

Policeman shown in a video shooting injured suspect taken into custody; statements of SHO, his team members and legal heirs of deceased recorded

According to Ghulam Mustafa Kalhoro, Ali Gul had gone to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to attend [Benazir Bhutto’s] death anniversary programme on Dec 27, 2025. Ali Gul was carrying money for shopping when police killed him in a fake encounter, he alleged. He stated that Ali Gul had in the past been booked in several “fake” criminal cases and had obtained bail from a court of law in a murder case. Two months later, police again included Ali Gul’s name in the diary, he further stated.

Ghulam Mustafa told the probe team that the video that went viral clearly showed Ali Gul being shot dead in public.

He demanded that an FIR on the complaint of Ali Gul’s brother or cousin be registered against all police personnel who were present at the shooting site.

On their part, the Haideri police, as reported earlier to the SSP office, claimed that during a police encounter on Dec 27, 2025, one robber was killed while a police constable was injured.

The weapon seized from the deceased robber was taken into custody, and a search for his fleeing accomplices was underway.

The SSP office was informed: “Within the jurisdiction of Haideri Police Station, in the Honda Showroom area, robbers standing with the intention of committing a crime came into contact with the police. During the exchange of fire, one robber was critically injured by the firing of his own accomplices and died upon arrival at the hospital. He was identified as Ali Gul Kalhoro”.

The Haideri police claimed that Ali Gul Kalhoro,

A resident of Mahi Makol village of Qambar-Shahdadkot had been involved in criminal activities since 2011 and had a criminal record at the police stations of various districts of Sindh.

However, Larkana SSP Ahmed Chaudhry, lately took notice of the video after which Head Constable Arz Mohammed Jatoi was taken into police custody.

The probe committee constituted by the IGP is headed by Additional IGP of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Ali Larik with Khairpur SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro and Jacobabad SSP Mohammed Kalim being its other members.

The committee is supposed to submit its findings, along with specific recommendations, to the office of the Additional IGP (operations) within three days.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026