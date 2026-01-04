Two-day international moot on dentistry begins at LUMHS

HYDERABAD: The two-day ‘Sixth Interna­tional Dental Conference’ got underway at the Liaquat University of Medical & Health Scie­nces (LUMHS), Jamshoro, on Saturday.

Prof Dr Kashif Ali Channar is chairing the conference, where local and foreign experts are discussing oral health under the theme of ‘Transforming oral health — where technology meets tradition”.

In his inaugural speech, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan, said that his institution is committed not only to academic excellence, but also to advancing education, research and healthcare in line with national priorities.

Oral health is a vital yet often neglected component of public health in Pakistan, particularly in underserved rural areas.

“Pakistan faces an increasing burden of oral diseases such as dental caries, periodontal disorders and oral cancers, which require affordable, context-specific and evidence-based solutions,” he said.

Experts stress need for integrating traditional practices with modern science and advanced technological tools

VC Ujjan highlighted the importance of integrating traditional practices, including use of miswak and indigenous herbal knowledge, with modern dental science through proper research. He said advancements in digital dentistry, artificial intelligence, diagnostic imaging, biomaterials and tele-dentistry offer significant opportunities to improve service delivery and expand access to oral healthcare, especially in public sector.

He expressed his confidence that the conference would strengthen dental education, promote indigenous research and contribute to policy-relevant outcomes.

An associate professor of Zagazig University, Egypt, Dr Shady Ahmed Moussa Aly, presented a scholarly paper on “Common Faults in Dental Trauma Management in Children”. In his presentation, he stressed the need for timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, planning and adherence to evidence-based guidelines to address issues of frequent clinical mistakes in emergency.

He highlighted how improved awareness and training among dental professionals can significantly enhance outcomes and prevent long-term complications in children.

Dr Rana Nasr, a clinical supervisor from Syria, presented her research paper titled ‘Photobiomodulation in Dentistry”.

She discussed emerging role of photobiomodulation therapy in modern dental practice, highlighting its applications in pain management, tissue healing, and inflammation control.

She emphasised growing clinical evidence supporting this non-invasive technology and its potential to improve outcomes.

Dean Faculty of Dentistry Prof Dr Feroz Ali Kalhoro welcomed the participants and pointed out that the theme of the conference reflects contemporary challenges in dental education, research and clinical practice.

He stated that dentistry today stands at the intersection of innovation and tradition, with rapid advancements over the past two decades including digital and 3D imaging, dental implants and rotary endodontics.

During the conference, the participants would benefit from lectures, workshops, panel discussions and hands-on sessions to be conducted by renowned experts.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026