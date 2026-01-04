IWMB confirms presence of common leopard at International Islamic University Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Saturday confirmed the presence of a common leopard on International Islamic University campus.

The wild animal was first spotted on the night of December 24, when students filmed it crouched and then running off into the darkness.

The short clip went viral and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) responded to the call for assistance from the university, situated in Sector H-10.

“Fresh pug marks were found Friday night, confirming that the common leopard was still present on the campus,” said Director Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Sakhawat Ali.

Wildlife board says plans ready to trap animal if it does not return on its own

Establishing a route, the IWMB suspected that the vagrant leopard followed natural rain water drains leading from the Margalla Hills all the way to the university premises. A solitary leopard’s home range can stretch roughly 21 kilometres.

Sakhawat Ali suspected that the animal followed prey — wild boars and stray dogs.

The IWMB is reluctant to capture the leopard hoping it would return the same way it came.

“We believe it is a young male roaming calmly. It wandered on its own. It is aware of its surroundings and we hope it will return on its own the way it came just as wild boars and jackals that roam the streets in the night return into their natural habitat,” said Sakhawat Ali.

Learning from past experience, when a leopard entered DHA in 2023, flushing could risk panicking the animal.

“Flushing can cause leopard to panic and find shelter in houses where it can injure people - not recommended,” the official said, prioritising safety of residents and the leopard.

So far the leopard has avoided the two traps set on the campus. The only animal trapped was a stray dog in search of easy meal.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation. The Capital Development Authority and the district administration has been contacted for inter-agency cooperation should the situation require.

He said trapping could also injure the animal.

“We are arranging for a thermal drone to better track the animal,” he said.

However, plans were ready to trap it if it did not return on its own.

“We have three dart guns but will use it only as a last resort and only if the animal is in a confined space. It takes 15 minutes for the tranquiliser to kick in. Those 15 minutes are crucial. The animal can try to escape and it will be harder to find it. There is also the risk that the animal is injured after darting,” the official elaborated.

Sakhawat Ali said conservation efforts have led to increase in leopard population in the Margalla Hills National Park.

“In fact we are delighted. The leopard is reclaiming its lost territory,” he said.

According to IWMB, the Margalla Hills National Park — stretching from Sangjani to Bara Kahu and Taxila — is now home to 10 common leopards.

In a survey in 2021, seven to eight leopards were found in the national park. In 2022, the national park was declared a leopard reserve. Another survey in 2023 could not be completed after villagers stole camera traps. The common leopard and the snow leopard are the only two surviving indigenous apex preditors left in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, International Islamic University security teams have been instructed not to shoot the animal.

A statement shared by IWMB said: “The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) confirms that a leopard has been sighted within the broader premises of the university.”

As a precaution, advisories have been issued to students, particularly hostel residents in the hostel vicinity, advising them to remain within designated safe areas, including hostels, academic blocks, and main campus zones. Hostel administrations have been placed on alert.

“The IWMB is actively engaged on site in coordination with the university, including the placement of traps and bait under standard wildlife management protocols. Given the university’s expansive area and factors such as nocturnal movement and dense fog, monitoring remains ongoing. In parallel, the university has enhanced security and patrolling measures to ensure campus safety,” the statement said, adding that IIUI urged all members of the university community to remain calm, follow issued advisories, and cooperate with the authorities until the situation is fully resolved.

This was the third time a common leopard wandered into a settled area. In 2022, common leopards were spotted in Saidpur village spreading panic among villagers. In 2023, a common leopard wandered into DHA, was trapped and released into its natural habitat.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026