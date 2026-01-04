‘Four dacoits’ killed in encounter: police

RAWALPINDI: Four members of an inter-district dacoity and hired-killer gang were killed in a shoot-out with police in the Saddar Bairooni area while two of their accomplices managed to escape.

According to a police spokesperson, the encounter took place shortly after the gang had snatched a vehicle from a citizen at gunpoint and fled the scene. Police chased the suspects and intercepted their vehicle, upon which the armed criminals opened fire on the police.

During the exchange of fire, four of the dacoits were killed, while two others escaped. Police recovered the snatched vehicle and illegal weapons from the possession of the killed suspects.

The spokesperson said the gang was using a vehicle that had also been snatched earlier at gunpoint from Islamabad.

The group was involved in several heinous crimes and had shot dead a trader while he was travelling with his family in the Saddar Bairooni area a few days ago.

The deceased suspects were hardened criminals and wanted in multiple cases of murder, dacoity, car snatching and other serious offences registered in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar, said the police.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the bravery and professionalism of SP, ASP Saddar and their team for successfully confronting the dangerous gang and recovering two snatched vehicles despite heavy firing by the criminals.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026