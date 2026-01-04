Rescue 1122 Attock responded to over 46,000 emergencies last year

TAXILA: Rescue 1122 Attock provided critical emergency assistance to 46,120 people across the district in 2025, District Emergency Officer Dr Mian Mohammad Ashfaq said in the annual performance report shared with the media on Saturday.

Dr Ashfaq said the service operated 24/7 throughout the year, prioritising the protection of lives and property. According to the report, the Attock Rescue 1122 control room received 258,560 calls, of which 45,408 were genuine emergencies, while around 213,000 were reported as wrong or prank calls.

The emergency cases included 3,840 traffic accidents, 35,394 medical emergencies, 802 fire incidents, 433 crime-related emergencies, 9 drowning cases and 4,930 other incidents, he added. During the year, the department also transported 2,186 patients from Attock to different government hospitals in Rawalpindi.

“Despite relentless efforts, 267 lives were lost in various emergency incidents across the district”, he added. Dr Ashfaq lauded the dedication, professionalism and life-saving spirit of the rescue personnel and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to improving the timeliness, efficiency and quality of emergency services in 2026.

He urged the public to use the 1122 helpline responsibly, reserving it for genuine emergencies to ensure that resources remain available for those in urgent need.

Police bust 98 gangs

The Attock police dismantled 98 criminal gangs and recovered looted property worth more than Rs100 million in the year 2025.

Presenting the annual report, District Police Officer Sardar Mavarhan Khan said that the police carried out sustained, intelligence-led operations throughout the year to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property. The crackdown targeted organised gangs, drug traffickers, illegal arms holders and proclaimed offenders without discrimination. He said as part of the anti-gang drive, police traced and recovered stolen and robbed valuables worth over Rs100 million, which were returned to their rightful owners.

He added that the arrests and recoveries significantly disrupted organised criminal networks operating in different parts of the district.

In parallel operations, the DPO said the police seized 2,636 kilogrammes of narcotics.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026