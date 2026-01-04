Ongoing Ichhra Bazaar revamp in Lahore to complete by mid-May

LAHORE: In a bid to eliminate congestion, ease shoppers’ mobility and resolve various other civic issues, the pace of civil work on the Ichhra Bazaar revamp project has been accelerated to complete it by mid-May.

The Rs662.3m project, titled “Revitalisation of Ichhra Bazaar” has been funded by the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) whereas it is being executed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Started in the mid of last month, the project will be completed within a period of five months. The area being revitalised consists of around 2,000 feet, including 1,600 feet of main Ichhra Bazaar and 400 feet area along the Ferozepur Road. The number of total shops in the bazaar is about 300.

“At present, the excavation work in a 300 feet area has been completed. Similarly, the PCC (plain cement concrete) base work has also been completed in 300 feet stretch has also been completed whereas the placement of conduit pipes is in progress these days,” Mazhar Ali Khan, the LDA Urban Development Wing’s chief engineer, explained while talking to Dawn.

2,000 feet area of the bazaar, having 300 shops, being revitalised with Rs662m

“Keeping in view the local problems, we have accelerated the pace of work by deploying/mobilizing more labour and machinery at the site to carry out civil works round the clock.”

Mr Khan said that in the washroom block, 80pc dismantling work had been completed whereas for facade improvement, the installation of facade moldings had commenced on identified shops and buildings. For louvers installation, the sample is ready to be fixed. Similarly, the design of entry gate has been finalised and its execution will be started after laying of conduit.

According to a document, the scope of the project includes construction of grand cutting-edge designed entrance blended with cultural traditions, facade uplift through provision of vertical louvres for first floor (100 feet height), application of a durable, textured wall coating (rock shield or equivalent) and weather shield paint for end and subsequent floors, uniformity of shops through consistent shutter and signage designs having architectural columns, uniform paint, height etc, provision of horizontal louvres and shop banner (signage boards with laser-cut 3D acrylic alphabets ), CNC-cut decorative grill for electric fixtures (Lesco poles & transformers), road/street signage and soft landscaping works at main entrance and renovation of existing washroom blocks.

To restrict vehicular movement and prioritise safe, accessible and pedestrian-friendly streets, the works related to patterned cobblestones, concrete boulders at certain locations, installation of rumble strips/tactile tiles for visually-impaired persons and porcelain tiles for side pathways with wheelchair ramps at certain locations will also be carried out.

The scope of work also includes underground network of electricity to ensure a clutter-free streetscape, improved safety and utility management following provisions to be taken into consideration such as embedded conduit under side walkways with provision for Lesco, PTCL and other utility lines, installation of cable trays for utility management at upper floors, floor/pole mounted electric panel/meter boards encasing shop Lesco connection meters with earthing bores amid copper conductor for earthing, shifting/installation of new Lesco poles with foundations, fixtures, conductors, circuit breakers etc.

“Since Ichhra bazaar is one of Lahore’s oldest and busiest traditional markets and known for affordable shopping and cultural vibrancy, its revamp is a need of the hour,” the chief engineer said, claiming that the project completion would help control overcrowding, eliminating haphazard facade and traffic congestion on the Ferozepur Road.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026