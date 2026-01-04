17 booked for attack on Waqas Akram’s brother

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Jhang City Police on Saturday booked 17 people for the alleged attack on Sheikh Fawad Akram, the brother of PTI MNA and Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, and killing one employee and injuring three guards a day earlier.

The police had arrested Sheikh Sheraz Akram, the stepbrother of Waqas and Fawad Akram, along with three accomplices after the incident on Friday evening, while raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Complainant Fawad claimed in his FIR that accused Sheraz and his accomplices opened fire on two vehicles of his convoy resulting in the death of his employee Mohsin and three guards getting injured.

He further claimed in the FIR that Jhang Gymkhana Club Secretary Dr Muzzam Waheed, who had announced to contest election against Sheikh Waqas group, was the mastermind behind the attack.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier on Friday evening, Sheikh Waqas Akram called the attack cowardly and demanded justice.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026