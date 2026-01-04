E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Woman mauled to death, minor boy injured by stray dogs in Punjab

Our Correspondent Published
A pair of dogs roams a city street in this file photo. — Fahim Siddiqi/White Star
A pair of dogs roams a city street in this file photo. — Fahim Siddiqi/White Star
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BAHAWALPUR: A woman was mauled to death while a minor seminary boy suffered serious wounds by a pack of dogs in two separate incidents in Vehari and Lodhran districts, respectively.

According to Mailsi police of district Lodhran, Naziran Mai (60), a resident of Basti Nealanwali in the suburbs of Dakotal town, had gone to hospital to meet her ailing daughter. On her way back to her house, she was attacked by a pack of 15 stray dogs.

They mauled her as they continuously attacked her, resulting in her death on the spot.

On receiving the news, Mailsi Assistant Commissioner Saad Bin Khalid, accompanied by DSP Chaudhry Saeed Sial, reached the scene. Naziran’s family refused to shift her body to hospital for a post-mortem and took their house for her burial. They did not register the complaint. However, after the incident, the AC Mailsi asked the municipal committee to launch an operation against stray dogs.

In the second incident, a six-year-old boy Zohaib was coming back from his seminary. He was attacked by stray dogs. He suffered serious sounds on his head and legs. He was rushed to the THQ Hospital Kahrore Pucca.

BODY FOUND: An aged housewife was found allegedly murdered under mysterious circumstances and her body was recovered while floating in a canal near Ahmedpur East.

According to City Police Ahmedpur East, Syed Riaz Hussain had registered an abduction case, saying his wife Irshad (Bibi (50) had gone to the bazaar but did not return. On Saturday, police found a woman’s body floating in a nearby canal. It was identified as Irshad Bibi’s body. Police told Dawn that a suspect was held for interrogation.

MURDER: Five suspects allegedly tortured to death a prominent Christian faith-healer and injured two over a dispute between the two rival groups at Chak 187 /EB in the suburb of Vehari.

According to Saddar police, there was a dispute between faith-healer Baba Sultan Masih’s nephew Ashfaq Masih and local resident Nawaz Masih. On hearing screams and noise during their fight in the street, Baba Sultan Masih and his brother Ijaz Masih rushed outside. At this, five suspects, identified as Anwar Masih, Irfan Masih, Rashid alias Kakoo, Nadeem and Samuel Masih, who were armed with clubs and bricks, allegedly started torturing Baba Sultan and others. Baba Sultan died of torture at the spot while his two relatives, Nihal Masih and Baharish Masih, suffered serious injuries . On receipt of information, the police shifted the dead and injured to hospital. A case was registered against five nominated suspects.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Safety First
Jan 04, 2026 07:26pm
Punjab government should take immediate action to get rid off all stray dogs for safety of all it’s citizens now. I also urge all other provinces Sindh, KP and Baluchistan and capital Islamabad as well. Stray dogs are very dangerous to humans day and night time hours.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 05, 2026 12:19am
This is so painful
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe