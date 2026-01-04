No arrests in kidnapping, forced marriage case yet

LAHORE: The Muzaffargarh Police have been unable to arrest any of the suspects involved in the kidnapping of a teenage girl and forcing her into marriage even after the passage of two weeks.

Complainant Mustafa of Deenpur lodged a case in which he said that he was sleeping in his house when Tariq, his brother Wajid and four unidentified persons armed with Kalashnikovs broke into his house on Dec 24. He alleged that the suspects took his 18-year-old daughter with them and fled. “I requested the suspects to leave my daughter, but no one listened to me and hurled threats of dire consequences,” he said.

The Muzaffargarh Saddar Police registered a kidnapping case against Tariq, his brother and four unidentified suspects.

Meanwhile, Tariq took the girl to Lahore and presented her before a Judicial Magistrate at Model Town courts on Dec 30. He also presented a marriage certificate before the magistrate, who recorded the girl’s statement under 164 Cr.PC wherein she claimed that she married the suspect of her own free will. In light of the statement, the court accepted the marriage certificate and allowed the girl to go with Tariq.

However, the girl with the help of a lawyer at the courts managed to call her family and informed them about the whole episode.

The father of the girl filed a petition in the Lahore High Court Multan bench for the recovery of his daughter.

Following a court notice issued by Justice Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, the local police presented the girl before the court on Jan 2. On being asked by the judge, the girl stated that she was kidnapped by the suspects and forced into a marriage. She burst into tears and said that she was detained by Tariq and forced to make a statement under section 164 Cr.PC before a magistrate.

She further stated that the behaviour of the accused towards her was very cruel and inhumane. The court allowed the girl to go with her father.

“The petitioner and detenue are at liberty to have a recourse to relevant forum for redressal of their grievance,” the judge said in the order.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer Syed Ghazanafar Ali Shah told Dawn that raids were being conducted for the arrest of the suspects involved in kidnapping the girl. He said that any other charge could be added in the case on the directions of the court.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026