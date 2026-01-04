Jhang hospital dispenser booked for drugs theft

TOBA TEK SINGH: A dispenser of the Jhang DHQ Hospital was booked on Saturday for allegedly stealing medicines from the hospital and running an illegal clinic.

The Jhang City Police booked the accused dispenser, Irfan, on the complaint of the District Health Officer (DHO) who claimed that during a raid on the illegally-run clinic of the accused, a large number of stolen hospital medicines were recovered.

The DHO further stated that the clinic had been sealed earlier, however, the accused had illegally unsealed it and continued his business.

Police were yet to arrest the accused.

TERMINATED: Faisalabad RPO Suhail Akhtar Sukhera terminated from service on Saturday the former Khurrianwala Police SHO Babar Gujjar and ASI Suhail Suleman.

Police sources claimed that Babar Gujjar had released an under arrest robber by accepting a bribe after he had confessed to looting a house in D-Type Colony. While ASI Suhail Suleman was accused of wrongly implicating a family in a fabricated case on the behest of an influential man.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026