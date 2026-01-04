S. Waziristan admin promises to address public issues

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: To ensure prompt, transparent and effective solution of public grievances, Upper South Waziristan administration on Friday organised a Khuli Kutcheri (open court) at the deputy commissioner’s compound under the supervision of DC Asmatullah Wazir.

A large number of residents from Badar area of Sarvekai sub-division attended the forum and presented their concerns, complaints and suggestions before the district administration.

During the proceedings, participants raised a wide range of issues related to the lack of basic facilities, healthcare and education challenges, poor road infrastructure, shortage of clean drinking water, power outage, unemployment and other social and administrative problems affecting the area. Community representatives and elders provided detailed accounts of the hardships faced by residents and urged the district administration to take immediate and practical measures to address the longstanding concerns.

The DC attentively and patiently listened to each complaint and sought on-the-spot explanations from the departmental officers concerned. He issued immediate directives for resolution of several issues, while for more complex and long-term matters he instructed relevant departments to establish clear timelines to ensure timely and effective redress of public grievances.

The deputy commissioner strictly directed all officers to demonstrate responsibility, efficiency and transparency in addressing public issues, warning that negligence, delays or lack of seriousness would not be tolerated.

The participants appreciated the initiative taken by the district administration and expressed the hope that the issues raised would be resolved within the stipulated timeframe.

MPC OFFICE-BEARERS: Annual elections of Mehsud Press Club, South Waziristan Upper, were held on Friday in a peaceful, transparent and well-organised manner in accordance with the approved schedule.

The polling process commenced smoothly, with 19 out of a total of 22 registered members casting their votes. Following the completion of polling, votes were counted in the presence of the election committee and observers, after which unofficial but final results were announced.

According to results, Sheryar Mehsud secured 10 votes and was elected as president while Rafiq Alam was elected as general secretary.

The elections outcome was widely welcomed by journalists, who described the process as fair and transparent and expressed confidence in the newly elected leadership.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026