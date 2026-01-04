Bajaur residents protest closure of road

BAJAUR: Scores of people here on Saturday staged a demonstration, demanding early reopening of the Thangi-Yousaf Bypass Road, which they alleged has been closed for the past couple of days by the authorities owing to security concerns.

The demonstration, the second such gathering during the past three days, was held on the main Khar-Munda Road.

Besides the residents of Thangi, Ganag and its adjacent areas of Salarzai tehsil, a number of political and social activists also participated in the protest.

Bajaur peace action committee chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, PML-N district president Malik Gul Kareem Khan, ANP spokesman Obaidullah Khan Salarzai, PPP president Haji Sher Bahadur, Khar traders association president Wajid Ali Shah, Haji Sardar Khan, Mian Habib Gul, Shah Naseer Khan and Muhammad Ismail Khan were among those addressed the demonstration.

The speakers said that Yousafabad-Thangi Road, connecting dozens of villages, had been closed to all types of vehicular movement for the last couple of days by authorities.

The speakers said the closure of Yousafabad-Thangi Road, for the last several days, citing security reasons, was totally unjustified and a grave injustice to thousands of residents of dozens of areas, for whom it was the only link to the rest of the district, said Sahibzada Haroon Rashid.

The angry protesters, who had blocked the Khar-Munda Road for several hours, ended their demonstration after a team of the district administration led by Khar subdivision assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali assured them that the road would be reopened very soon.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026