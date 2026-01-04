KP govt not allowed to function freely, claims Qaiser

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central leader and secretary general of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan Asad Qaiser has said that running the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has become difficult as certain quarters are not allowing the government to function freely.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said the province’s chief minister was denied a meeting with his party’s incarcerated leader Imran Khan, which was a violation of the rights of any individual under the jail manual.

“Imran Khan has served as prime minister, yet an elected chief minister cannot meet him. Does Pakistan operate on rules or only on arbitrary decisions?” he questioned.

Mr Qaiser condemned what he called a system of oppression and arbitrariness, emphasising the need for adherence to law and the Constitution.

He raised concerns over the public’s right to vote, stating that “those who count votes have more influence than those who cast them.”

Referring to the recent Haripur by-election, he claimed that although votes were cast for one candidate, another ultimately assumed office. “According to Form 45, everything seems correct, but data is manipulated by those operating the computer system,” he said.

He also expressed apprehension regarding the judiciary and the election commission, asserting that courts and the electoral body had been placed under administrative control.

AFGHANS ASKED TO LEAVE: The district administration on Saturday directed the Afghans living in the two refugee camps here to leave for their motherland without delay.

About 50,000 Afghans live in both the Gohati and Gandaf camps, which the government plans to close down.

Relevant officials told Dawn on condition of anonymity that it seemed that refugees were not ready to leave for their country, saying that the government should not be forced to take any punitive action against them.

They admitted that the process of Afghans’ repatriation remained very slow as they were reluctant to leave the district.

An Afghan refugee told Dawn that it was very difficult for them to go back and survive in the harsh winter in their country.

Local government representatives have demanded of the district administration to send the Afghan refugees back to their homeland without delay.

“The administration should ensure that the repatriation gets completed as soon as possible,” said Gul Nabi, a local government representative.

Meanwhile, Swabi deputy commissioner Nasrullah Khan denied issuing a notification, asking the Afghans to return to their country as soon as possible or face action.

He said the district administration wanted an honourable return of Afghan nationals to their country.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026