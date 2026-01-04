E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Tehreek-i-Insaf begins street movement in Mohmand

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MOHMAND: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday launched a street movement in Mohmand district, aiming to secure the release of party founder Imran Khan, by organising a workers’ meeting at the residence of MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand under the banner of Insaf Youth Wing (IYW).

The meeting was attended by IYW Peshawar region president Asif Bangash, general secretary Abrar Ahmed, and other office-bearers.

Speaking at the event, MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, MPAs Dr Mohammad Israr and Mehboob Sher, PTI district president and lower Mohmand chairman Malik Naveed Ahmed, and other local leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to the cause of Imran Khan’s release.

They announced that, upon any call from central or provincial leadership, a large convoy from Mohmand would actively participate in the movement.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

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