NAB gets custody of suspect in money laundering case

PESHAWAR: An accountability court here on Saturday remanded a contractor to the custody of National Accountability Bureau for four days in a case of alleged money laundering through illegal mining of phosphate in the Kakul Guzara forests, Abbottabad, to the tune of Rs643.7 million.

The suspect, Zar Gul was produced before the court of judge Hamid Mughal by NAB officials, including senior investigation officer Enayatullah and special prosecutor Habibullah Baig, requesting for his physical custody.

They stated that during the course of investigation they had collected considerable material substantiating the involvement of the suspect Zar Gul, a resident of Abbottabad, in the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

They claimed that the investigation had revealed that Gul was the main character behind the illegal mining in Kakul Guzara forests wherein he had excavated more than 141,869 metric tonnes phosphate amounting to proceeds of Rs643.7 million, which was also an offence under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

They alleged that the investigation further revealed that the accused had acquired several properties and assets through the criminal proceeds.

They requested the court to allow his physical remand which was necessary for further probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had earlier in Nov last year allowed the NAB to provisionally attach properties under the anti-money laundering law.

The court had ordered IO Enayatullah to perform the attachment process of the movable and immovable properties, mentioned in a list provided by the bureau, in accordance with law, rules and SOPs.

That order was made on an application submitted to the court by the bureau for attachment of the said properties. The properties included three vehicles and eight landed properties.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026