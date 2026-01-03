School syllabus shows link to gay website

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation on Friday after a government syllabus for 11 and 12-year-olds directed pupils to a gay chat website to improve their language skills.

The education ministry lodged a formal complaint with police and launched an internal inquiry to establish how the blunder took place.

“We suspect sabotage,” Education Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe said.

“We are in the process of implementing educational reforms, and this could be an attempt to stall them.”

The grade six English syllabus suggested pupils could find a pen-pal to improve their language skills via buddy.net — an online chat website titled the “Bad Boys Club”, which invites users to “show your kinky side”.

Homosexual activity is illegal in Sri Lanka, and the penalty for same-sex relations is up to 10 years in prison.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026