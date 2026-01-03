Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing

RAFAH: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza on Friday, where she spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers ferrying humanitarian aid.

Accompanied by an American delegation and greeted by former and current officials, Jolie said she was “honoured” to meet aid volunteers at the crossing.

A Red Crescent volunteer told the Oscar winner that “there are thousands of aid trucks just waiting” at the border crossing.

According to local media, the actor and former special envoy for the UN refugee agency visited to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to look into aid deliveries into the devastated territory.

The Rafah border crossing was set to be reopened under the ceasefire in effect in Gaza since October, but has so far remained closed.

In a joint statement on Friday, Egypt and six other countries, including Saudi Arabia, “urged the international community to pressure Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately lift the constraints on the entry and distribution of essential supplies” to Gaza.

Jolie, one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures, stepped down from her role as special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency at the end of 2022 after more than 20 years of service, saying she wanted to work on broader humanitarian issues.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026