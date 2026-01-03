E-Paper | July 16, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Situation unchanged

Dawn political correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: Sixty hours after the expiry of the original time fixed for the departure of the Prime Minister for London (7-30 p.m. of December 31) the situation remains substantially unchanged. The odds are still against his going. As a precautionary measure the officials are keeping the air bookings alive from day to day, lest — if the unexpected happened — they should be called upon to find accommodation and none might be available.

The position remains that until and unless Mr Liaquat Ali Khan receives a guarantee that the Kashmir issue will be discussed not merely between Mr Attlee, Mr Nehru and himself but at a meeting of all the Commonwealth Prime Ministers present in London, he will not consider it worth while to attend the Conference.

Late on Tuesday evening [Jan 2], at about 10 p.m. the UK High Commissioner in Kara­chi, Sir Laurence Grafftey Smith, called on the Prime Minister and stayed with him for quite some time. It is believed that he delivered a further message from London. While its contents, as yet, are a matter of surmise, it is believed that the situation was not much altered.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe