From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Situation unchanged

KARACHI: Sixty hours after the expiry of the original time fixed for the departure of the Prime Minister for London (7-30 p.m. of December 31) the situation remains substantially unchanged. The odds are still against his going. As a precautionary measure the officials are keeping the air bookings alive from day to day, lest — if the unexpected happened — they should be called upon to find accommodation and none might be available.
The position remains that until and unless Mr Liaquat Ali Khan receives a guarantee that the Kashmir issue will be discussed not merely between Mr Attlee, Mr Nehru and himself but at a meeting of all the Commonwealth Prime Ministers present in London, he will not consider it worth while to attend the Conference.
Late on Tuesday evening [Jan 2], at about 10 p.m. the UK High Commissioner in Karachi, Sir Laurence Grafftey Smith, called on the Prime Minister and stayed with him for quite some time. It is believed that he delivered a further message from London. While its contents, as yet, are a matter of surmise, it is believed that the situation was not much altered.
Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026