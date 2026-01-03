From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Situation unchanged

KARACHI: Sixty hours after the expiry of the original time fixed for the departure of the Prime Minister for London (7-30 p.m. of December 31) the situation remains substantially unchanged. The odds are still against his going. As a precautionary measure the officials are keeping the air bookings alive from day to day, lest — if the unexpected happened — they should be called upon to find accommodation and none might be available.

The position remains that until and unless Mr Liaquat Ali Khan receives a guarantee that the Kashmir issue will be discussed not merely between Mr Attlee, Mr Nehru and himself but at a meeting of all the Commonwealth Prime Ministers present in London, he will not consider it worth while to attend the Conference.

Late on Tuesday evening [Jan 2], at about 10 p.m. the UK High Commissioner in Kara­chi, Sir Laurence Grafftey Smith, called on the Prime Minister and stayed with him for quite some time. It is believed that he delivered a further message from London. While its contents, as yet, are a matter of surmise, it is believed that the situation was not much altered.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026