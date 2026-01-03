From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: More magistrates

BAHAWALPUR: The earmarking of 40 per cent of Magistrates as Judicial Magistrates in the wake of the law reforms recently announced by Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a step towards separation of Judiciary from the Executive, observed Mr Justice Muhammad Yaqub Ali Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan. Speaking at a dinner hosted by the Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association in his honour … he said a process has been initiated by the Government and hoped that the ultimate goal would not be far off. … He listed shortage of the presiding officers of the Courts and mutilation of the legal procedure, both by the Courts and the lawyers, as the main cause of delays in administration of justice.

He said with almost similar procedural laws in England and Pakistan, a case which was decided in weeks there took decades in Pakistan and both the Bar and Bench contributed to this delay. The Pakistan Chief Justice said … the strength of the magistracy has to be increased almost hundred per cent to ensure expeditious dispensation of justice. He had been talking to the Prime Minister in this regard and necessary steps would be taken in due course, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026