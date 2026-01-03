Hopes buried amid massive oppression

AFGHANISTAN has often been called the graveyard of empires. The Afghan people have endured far more than most nations, having survived invasions, civil wars and decades of uncertainty. But behind the familiar tales of resistance lies something that is not talked about nearly as much; Afghanistan has also become a graveyard of hopes, prosperity and human rights.

The Afghan Taliban regularly celebrate their victories against world powers, presenting them as a proof of ‘strength’ and ‘national pride’, but their failure to build a functioning society negates their claims. Deep-rooted traditions, rigid attitudes and fear of change continue to slow down the country’s social development.

Inside these limitations are rights and values that should never have been controversial in the first place: justice, equality, girls education, safety for minorities, protection for children, and the freedom to express art, music and literature. These are the things that help a society move forward, but they remain sidelined or dismissed as ‘foreign’ ideas.

The saddest part of Afghanistan’s story, perhaps, is that every foreign withdrawal gave the country a new chance to rebuild itself, but almost every time, the moment slipped away. Women still face restrictions in their daily lives, girls lose access to classrooms, and minorities worry about their security. Artists, poets, and musicians find themselves silenced. A country that once produced some of the region’s richest cultural expressions now struggles to keep them alive. On the other hand, Afghan Taliban export terrorism to Pakistan.

Afghanistan has no shortage of strength when it comes to resisting outsiders,but it hesitates when it comes to confron- ting its own internal problems. Pride becomes more important than progress. Weapons become symbols of authority, while welfare and wellbeing fall behind.

Afghanistan should not remain a place where dreams are buried deeper than fallen empires. A true empire is built where all communities cherish their dreams and live in peace enjoying collective freedom. Bravery is useless when every right is usurped and people have to live under constant threats.

If Afghanistan is to move forward, it must confront the restrictions it has imposed upon itself. Foreign powers may come and go, but hope should not. Real progress will only come when justice is accessible, when women have the same space in society as men, when children feel safe, when minorities are treated fairly, and when arts and science flourish together. The Afghan Taliban need to shun their regressive mentality and rigid customs.

Sadam Hussain Korai

Larkana

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026