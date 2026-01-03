Shortage of graveyards

THIS is with reference to the report ‘KMC plans five new graveyards as existing cemeteries run out of space’ (Nov 30). The move was already overdue, and one hopes that the plan would be implemented soon. I understand that the practice of people buying land in advance for graves for themselves and family members has been abolished, which, of course, was the right thing to do in times of extreme scarcity of grave sites. However, now that new graveyards are being planned, advance booking should be restored on a limited scale in the four spacious graveyards that are being planned on the outskirts of the city.

As such, the advance sale of grave sites could be open not for families or tribes, but for specific persons who have already crossed the average life expectancy, which presently stands at 67.9 years, with eligibility increasing on the basis of every year past the average age.

The government could also determine what percentage of the total available land will be made available for advance booking.

Such a facility should be available only to the permanent residents of Pakistan for a specified number of years and on full payment in advance, which could reduce government financing requirements a bit.

S.R.H. Hashmi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026