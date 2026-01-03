Naming projects

THE practice of naming underpasses, flyovers and other minor infrastructure after prime ministers, presidents or even leaders of friendly countries has become a common phenomenon.

The recent naming of an underpass in Islamabad after the Turkish president, rather than a more significant or symbolic tribute, can be seen as diminishing the stature and legacy of the leader. Such a modest gesture may fail to reflect the depth of respect and admiration deserved, reducing a figure of great influence and historical importance to a mere infrastruc- ture label.

This trend often appears to serve more as a tool for political showmanship and score-settling rather than honouring genuine contributions. It can dilute the significance of such naming by choosing relatively low-value projects, and turning important public assets into symbols of political rivalry or fleeting popularity.

Limiting the naming rights to major, impactful projects, such as universities, airports or large cultural institutions, ensures that the honour is reserved for truly prominent and well-achieved personalities. These landmarks have lasting importance and visibility, making them more appropriate for commemorating individuals who have either sacrificed their lives, or have made significant contributions to society, nation-building or international relations.

This would encourage a more thoughtful and merit-based approach to recognising public figures with dignity and honour.

Restricting naming to major projects aligns better with the intent of honouring notable achievements with genuine legacies, and avoids the pitfalls of poli-ticisation and superficial recognition.

Air Cdre (retd) M. Khalid Kamal

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026