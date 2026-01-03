E-Paper | July 16, 2026

A commendable step

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WE often discuss major national achieve-ments in sports, diplomacy, defence and economics, and it is equally important to highlight a remarkable and highly commendable development in Pakistan. For the first time in the country’s history, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony recently organised an international Quran recitation competition in Islamabad.

This prestigious global event not only showcased Pakistan’s religious, cultural and spiritual identity, but also brought together representatives from over 40 countries from around the world. The participation of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states added further significance and honour to the competition. Hosting such an international event for the first time marks a major achievement for Pakistan, and reflects the ministry’s dedicated efforts.

This initiative will enhance Pakistan’s global image and strengthen the nation’s spiritual bond with the larger Islamic world. In the past, Pakistan’s talented students would travel abroad to represent the country in international Quran reci-tation competitions.

However, bringing this global compe-tition to Pakistan is in itself a significant accomplishment, underlining Pakistan’s growing role as a centre for international religious and spiritual events.

As we celebrate achievements in other national domains, we must wholeheartedly acknowledge and appreciate this initiative.

Hayan Ahmed Khan
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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