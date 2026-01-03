E-Paper | July 16, 2026

DRUGS IN CONCERTS

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DRUGS IN CONCERTS: Islamabad has witnessed a surge in music concerts and live events, drawing thousands of people. Many youngsters openly use drugs at these events, putting their health and safety at risk. Such a behaviour threatens their physical and mental wellbeing, and creates a negative example for other impressionable youth as well. If left unchecked, this could lead to addiction, accidents and long-term social problems. Authorities and event organisers should strengthen monitoring at concerts, educate the youth about the dangers of drug use, and ensure a safe and secure environment for one and all at such concerts. Parents and community leaders should also guide young people towards healthy recreational activities.

Muhammad Anfal
Islamabad

SANITATION WORKERS: The tragic deaths of sanitation workers highlight a grave failure in protecting some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens. Workers are routinely sent into sewers without proper safety equipment, exposing them to toxic gases and life-threatening conditions. Human rights reports and observations made by the Islamabad High Court have pointed to discrimination as a factor that perpetuates this dangerous and demeaning labour. Each year, around hundred workers lose their lives — not due to accidents, but as a result of systemic neglect and irresponsibility. Pakistan must ensure safe working conditions for all. To make this possible, urgent reforms are needed to uphold the dignity of these essential workers.

Shabaz Intezar
Turbat

NO FOOTPATHS: Everywhere across the areas managed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), there is encroachment on footpaths either by area residents or by some commercial establishment. A few examples can be seen on Nazimuddin Road in F-11/1. The absence of footpaths results in a number of accidents as people are forced to walk on the road most of the time. The matter needs immediate attention.

Mubashir
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026

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